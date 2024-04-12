Search
JammuUdhampur declared ‘No Fly Zone’ as PM Modi to address public rally...
JammuJammu Kashmir

Udhampur declared ‘No Fly Zone’ as PM Modi to address public rally today

By: Northlines

Tawi, Apr 11: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to address a public rally in support of BJP candidate from Udhampur-Kathua Parliamentary Constituency at Udhampur town, the district administration has declared the area as ‘No Fly Zone'.

Moreover, tight security arrangements are made in the district especially along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“Amidst the preparations for the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and , BJP will blow the bugle to garner support for the ‘Jan Ashirwad Maha Rally' to be addressed by Modi in Udhampur on Friday,” said a party leader.

However, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Saloni Rai has ordered that in view of PM Modi's arrival and public rally, Udhampur will be a ‘No Fly Zone' under Section 144 of CrPC with immediate effect.

This order will remain in force till 5 pm on April 12, 2024, she stated in an order.

A senior party functionary said that this will be the third rally of Modi in Udhampur in the last 10 years and second related to the .

The previous election rally in Udhampur was held on November 28 2014 at Battalwalian ground, which was later named as ‘Modi Maidan'.

“The party has been eyeing a target of gathering a crowd of two lakh people for the rally,” he added.

“PM Modi is expected to arrive at the rally venue in the morning and after around 45 minutes of the event, he will fly back to address three more scheduled rallies in other parts of the country,” the party functionary said.

Corrupt will go to jail: PM
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

