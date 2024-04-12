Search
IndiaRajnath offers assistance to Pakistan to combat terrorism
India

Rajnath offers assistance to Pakistan to combat terrorism

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 11: Minister Rajnath Singh has asserted that Pakistan should end terrorism emanating from its soil and if the country feels it is not capable of doing so, it can take India's help.

In an interview with news agency, Rajnath Singh stressed that if Pakistan tries to destabilise India using terrorism, it will have to bear the consequences.

India has repeatedly emphasized that it will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and it cannot keep aside terrorism to improve ties with Islamabad. New Delhi has also said the onus is on Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere in which there is no terror, hostility or violence.

Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention is clear, it should act decisively against cross-border terrorism.

“If Pakistan attempts to destabilize India through terrorism, it will have to face the consequences. Pakistan needs to control terrorism. If Pakistan thinks that it is not capable of controlling it, if they feel they are not capable, then India is a neighbour, if they want to take India's help, they should. India is ready to provide all assistance to combat terrorism,” he said.

“They are our neighbours, and if their intention is clear that terrorism should end, they should do that themselves or take help from India…we both can end terrorism. But this is their call, I am just giving a suggestion,” he added.

Asked about his ‘Ghus Ke Maarenge' remarks made in a recent TV interview, Rajnath Singh said that India will do everything to combat terrorism.

“We won't allow terrorists to operate within Indian borders. We will do everything to stop it,” he said. Asked if such action can be taken across the border, he said, “we will see what happens”.

India had carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Line of Control in September 2016 days after the terror attack in Uri in and Kashmir. India had carried out aerial strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan in February 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack.

Asked about muscular policy and if statements of BJP leaders were getting aggressive during the campaign for , he said the BJP-led NDA government's role has never been aggressive.

“We have a balanced approach on every issue,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on April 7 said that the country was capable and equipped to deal with all internal and external security threats while ensuring the safety of all citizens.

“We don't know how credible The Guardian report is, but the new India knows how to protect its citizens and borders. In 1952, the Congress inflicted a deep wound on the country's heart by extending certain constitutional privileges to (the erstwhile state of) Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah corrected the historic blunder by abrogating Article 370, as it put an end to terrorism in J-K forever,” Yogi Adityanath had said in a rally in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Previous article
Udhampur declared ‘No Fly Zone’ as PM Modi to address public rally today
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Corrupt will go to jail: PM

Northlines Northlines -
Jaipur, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...

Notification for Phase 3 LS polls on Apr 12

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: The Gazette notification for 94 Parliamentary Constituencies...

SC asks Haryana Congress MLA to appear before ED in money laundering case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 11: The Supreme Court has asked...

Rajnath favours ‘One Nation, One Election’ idea, calls Modi Govt’s track record ‘Remarkable’

Northlines Northlines -
Rewa (MP), Apr 11: On the campaign trail in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Udhampur declared ‘No Fly Zone’ as PM Modi to address public...

Corrupt will go to jail: PM

ECI announces polling stations in 21 zones to ease voting for...