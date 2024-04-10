Search
JammuTwo ‘trouble creators’ booked under PSA in Poonch
JammuJammu Kashmir

Two ‘trouble creators’ booked under PSA in Poonch

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Apr 9: Two “trouble creators” were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and 's Poonch district on Tuesday, police said.

Yar Mohd of Mandi and Anjum Khan of Surankote have been booked under administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases, said a police official.

“They have been identified as habitual trouble creators posing a significant threat to the peaceful existence of society. The notorious persons have demonstrated a pattern of behaviour characterised by the adoption of various tactics to spread terror and fear within the community,” the official said.

He said the Poonch district police, acting upon a detention order obtained from the Poonch district magistrate, have taken necessary steps to detain Mohd and Khan who were subsequently shifted to jail.

“Both the notorious persons have been implicated in several criminal cases, notably involving criminal intimidation, interference in public work and assault within the jurisdiction of police station Mandi and Surankote respectively,” a spokesman said.

Previous article
Party doors open for those who want to see J&K out of ‘present mess’: Cong
Next article
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 strikes Kishtwar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Northlines Impact: Adm suspends two Social Forestry Officers in Corruption Case, Inquiry Initiated

Northlines Northlines -
Ajay Sharma Rajouri, April 9 In a significant move to tackle...

Taxi driver from Delhi shot at in Shopian

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 8: Militants this evening shot at and...

Ex-cop wanted in triple murder, drug trafficking arrested

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 9: A former police constable wanted...

Two killed as truck hits motorcycles in Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 9: Two people were killed and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Northlines Impact: Adm suspends two Social Forestry Officers in Corruption Case,...

Taxi driver from Delhi shot at in Shopian

Ex-cop wanted in triple murder, drug trafficking arrested