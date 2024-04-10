Search
JammuParty doors open for those who want to see J&K out of...
JammuJammu Kashmir

Party doors open for those who want to see J&K out of ‘present mess’: Cong

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Apr 9: Jammu and Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday said the doors of his party are open to all people who want to see the Union Territory out of the “present mess”.

Wani was speaking at a function to welcome several prominent workers of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) from Rajouri, Doda and Jammu districts including Rajinder Prasad Sharma, the son of former minister Master Beli Ram from Nowshera, a party spokesman said.

“People who want to contribute to the political discourse and development of J&K must become part of the Congress' growth story. The doors are open for people who want to contribute in the party's efforts to see J&K out of the present mess,” Wani said.

The Congress leader said his party is committed for the people's cause and will always uphold their aspirations and sentiments.

He appealed to the people to cast their votes in favour of the Congress and ensure victory of both candidates — Lal Singh in Udhampur Lok Sabha and Raman Bhalla in Jammu Lok Sabha. “It will be a vote against the broken promises of the BJP,” Wani said.

He said the Congress believes in strengthening people and is committed to equitable development of both regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani described the BJP dispensation as “anti-poor, anti youth and anti farmers” and said the sufferings of the people increased manifold due to its “wrong policies”.

“The insensitive government pushed people to the wall, as unemployment has increased, prices have risen and developmental activities have suffered a lot,” he said, claiming the BJP government pushed back Jammu and Kashmir in all sectors during the last 10 years.

Previous article
Chinar Corps commander reviews counter-infiltration grid along LoC
Next article
Two ‘trouble creators’ booked under PSA in Poonch
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Northlines Impact: Adm suspends two Social Forestry Officers in Corruption Case, Inquiry Initiated

Northlines Northlines -
Ajay Sharma Rajouri, April 9 In a significant move to tackle...

Taxi driver from Delhi shot at in Shopian

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 8: Militants this evening shot at and...

Ex-cop wanted in triple murder, drug trafficking arrested

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 9: A former police constable wanted...

Two killed as truck hits motorcycles in Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 9: Two people were killed and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Northlines Impact: Adm suspends two Social Forestry Officers in Corruption Case,...

Taxi driver from Delhi shot at in Shopian

Ex-cop wanted in triple murder, drug trafficking arrested