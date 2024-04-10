Party doors open for those who want to see J&K out of ‘present mess’: Cong

Jammu Tawi, Apr 9: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday said the doors of his party are open to all people who want to see the Union Territory out of the “present mess”.

Wani was speaking at a function to welcome several prominent workers of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) from Rajouri, Doda and Jammu districts including Rajinder Prasad Sharma, the son of former minister Master Beli Ram from Nowshera, a party spokesman said.

“People who want to contribute to the political discourse and development of J&K must become part of the Congress' growth story. The doors are open for people who want to contribute in the party's efforts to see J&K out of the present mess,” Wani said.

The Congress leader said his party is committed for the people's cause and will always uphold their aspirations and sentiments.

He appealed to the people to cast their votes in favour of the Congress and ensure victory of both candidates — Lal Singh in Udhampur Lok Sabha and Raman Bhalla in Jammu Lok Sabha. “It will be a vote against the broken promises of the BJP,” Wani said.

He said the Congress believes in strengthening people and is committed to equitable development of both regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani described the BJP dispensation as “anti-poor, anti youth and anti farmers” and said the sufferings of the people increased manifold due to its “wrong policies”.

“The insensitive government pushed people to the wall, as unemployment has increased, prices have risen and developmental activities have suffered a lot,” he said, claiming the BJP government pushed back Jammu and Kashmir in all sectors during the last 10 years.