Search
Jammu KashmirChinar Corps commander reviews counter-infiltration grid along LoC
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Chinar Corps commander reviews counter-infiltration grid along LoC

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 9: Commander of the Army's strategic Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Tuesday reviewed the counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control and the operational preparedness of the force in Kupwara district.

The Army said the Chinar Corps commander interacted with troops and motivated them to maintain operational readiness and morale despite extreme conditions and terrain.

“#ChinarCorps Cdr visited frontline units deployed along the #LoC in the Keran Sector #Kupwara, today, to review the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on ‘X'.

Previous article
KPs celebrate Navreh in Jammu, vow to observe it in Kashmir next year
Next article
Party doors open for those who want to see J&K out of ‘present mess’: Cong
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Northlines Impact: Adm suspends two Social Forestry Officers in Corruption Case, Inquiry Initiated

Northlines Northlines -
Ajay Sharma Rajouri, April 9 In a significant move to tackle...

Taxi driver from Delhi shot at in Shopian

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 8: Militants this evening shot at and...

Ex-cop wanted in triple murder, drug trafficking arrested

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 9: A former police constable wanted...

Two killed as truck hits motorcycles in Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Apr 9: Two people were killed and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Northlines Impact: Adm suspends two Social Forestry Officers in Corruption Case,...

Taxi driver from Delhi shot at in Shopian

Ex-cop wanted in triple murder, drug trafficking arrested