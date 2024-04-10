Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 strikes Kishtwar

Jammu Tawi, Apr 9: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:44 pm at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 09-04-2024, 16:44:04 IST, Lat: 33.31 & Long: 76.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,” National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

Kishtwar recently witnessed an earthquake on April 7. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.5