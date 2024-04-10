Search
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 strikes Kishtwar
JammuJammu Kashmir

By: Northlines

Tawi, Apr 9: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and on Tuesday, the Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:44 pm at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 09-04-2024, 16:44:04 IST, Lat: 33.31 & Long: 76.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,” National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

Kishtwar recently witnessed an earthquake on April 7. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.5

 

Two ‘trouble creators’ booked under PSA in Poonch
Art 370 takes centre stage in three-way fight in Udhampur
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

