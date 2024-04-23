back to top
Two Indian Students Die in Tragic Arizona Car Crash
International

Two Indian Students Die in Tragic Arizona Car Crash

By: Northlines

Date:

A terrible automobile collision in Arizona over the weekend claimed the lives of two promising young Indian students pursuing their dreams in the United States. 19-year-olds Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi, both originally from the Indian state of Telangana, were studying computer science at Arizona State University when their lives were ended too soon in the traumatic crash.

As per reports, the accident occurred late on Saturday night in Peoria, Arizona. The victims were travelling northbound in one vehicle that collided head-on with a southbound pickup truck on Castle Hot Springs Road. Despite emergency responders rushing all occupants to the hospital, sadly Mukka and Parsi succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the high-impact crash. What is known about the promising young men is that they had their whole lives and careers ahead of them. Nivesh, from Warangal, came from a medical family and was highly active on social media and passionate about . Goutham was a resident of Jangaon whose future appeared bright at one of America's top universities.

In the aftermath, Arizona State University and local law enforcement are working to support the victims' friends and offer counseling services. The harrowing ordeal has also left their families back in grief-stricken as they make arrangements to honor their loved ones. This tragic incident reminds us of the fragility of life and the senselessness of loved ones being taken too soon in fatal accidents. Our thoughts remain with all those affected during this intensely difficult time.

