Tips for Managing Glaucoma and Preserving Vision Long Term

Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide that often develops silently with no signs or symptoms in the early stages. An ophthalmologist shares practical strategies for individuals living with glaucoma to mitigate progression and maintain quality of life.

Glaucoma occurs when the optic nerve is damaged, typically due to elevated pressure inside the eye. Left untreated, it can lead to permanent vision loss. In India, over 11 million people have glaucoma and it is responsible for 5.5% of total blindness cases nationally.

While there is no cure for glaucoma, early detection and ongoing treatment can stop further damage. Regular comprehensive eye exams are crucial, as symptoms may not be apparent until later stages. Anyone over 40 is advised to get checked at least every two years, or annually if part of a high-risk group such as those with diabetes.

When diagnosed, various treatment options exist including prescription eyedrops, laser therapy, and surgery depending on the individual case. Strict adherence to the treatment plan is important to prevent additional vision loss. Lifestyle habits also play a role.

Maintaining a healthy weight, diet high in antioxidants, control of chronic conditions like hypertension, avoidance of tobacco use, and being physically active can all support eye health and lower glaucoma risk over time. Getting adequate sleep, managing stress levels, and accessing psychological support services if needed can further aid in properly coping with the condition on a daily basis.

By following ophthalmologist recommendations, making positive lifestyle adjustments, and seeking routine eye evaluations, people with glaucoma can mitigate progression and preserve visual function and quality of life for as long as possible. Detection and management are key to living well with this common sight-threatening disease.