This election is to punish those who are against Constitution: PM Modi

Gaya (Bihar), Apr 16: Launching a blistering attack on the opposition bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this election is to punish those who are against India's Constitution and opposing the Centre's efforts to make the country a ‘Viksit Bharat'.



He also accused the opposition leaders, including those of the RJD and the Congress, of playing politics with the Constitution.

Speaking at an election rally in Bihar's Gaya district, the PM said, “This election is only to punish ‘Ghamandia' (arrogant) alliance leaders. It is to punish those who are against the Constitution and opposing the Centre's initiatives to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat'.” Bihar's former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from Gaya as an NDA nominee.

The PM said this election is for ‘Viksit Bharat' and ‘Viksit Bihar'.

“The Congress and its partners are resorting to lies in the name of the Constitution just to abuse me. The NDA respects the Constitution..even Babasaheb Ambedkar can't change this,” he said.



The PM also said, “They (opposition leaders) call Santana dharma “dengue and malaria”. They don't deserve even a single seat…they must be punished.” He also alleged that the RJD is the symbol of “corruption and goonda raj”.

“The RJD has given only two things to Bihar- ‘jungle raj and corruption…Corruption flourished like an industry during its regime in Bihar,” PM Modi claimed.



“The Congress has lost an opportunity to make India a ‘Samridh Bharat'. The RJD and the Congress only play politics in the name of social justice,” Modi alleged.



Tight security arrangements were in place in Gaya in view of the PM's visit.



Later in the day, the PM is also scheduled to address another rally in Purnea Lok Sabha constituency Ahead of his today's rallies in Gaya and Purnea, the PM wrote in a post on X, “The land of Bihar, the mother of democracy, has resolved to give an unprecedented victory to the BJP-NDA in this Lok Sabha election. Today, once again, I will get the opportunity to be present along with my family members in Bihar. I will receive the love and blessings of the people in the public meeting in Gaya and in Purnea.”