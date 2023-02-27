Thakur inaugurates Heartfulness Int’l Sports Centre at Hyderabad

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Heartfulness in association with Ministry of Sports, Khelo India, FIT India and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy inaugurated a one-of-a-kind Heartfulness International Sports Centre at Hyderabad. The state-of-the art international sports centre was inaugurated by Shri Shri Anurag Thakur – Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India; Shri Srinivas Goud – Hon’ble Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth services, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology of Telangana; Shri Pullela Gopichand – ace Indian Badminton Coach in the divine presence of Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ – Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Sports enthusiasts and Heartfulness volunteers were also present at the event that followed soon after the much-talked about Green Kanha Run.

The idea of building the Heartfulness International Sports Centre was to promote a love for sports and fitness in a serene location at the world’s largest meditation centre leading to holistic wellness. The sports centre is a facility spanning 54,680 sq feet with the modern infrastructure that included 14 badminton courts, 3 squash courts, a 30-metre swimming pool and a gym. Badminton courts are surfaced with safe flooring materials like wood and rubber. HISC is a payable facility to everyone who wishes to train or utilize the sports centre. Coaches are available for the respective sports for those who wish to learn from experts. The facility is also open to those who wish to use it on a pay and play model with five years being the lower age limit for entry. It will also serve as the sports facility for The Heartfulness Learning Center located nearby with over 1000 students and Kanha Coaching Center.

Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ said, “We all know about looking after our physical health – we look after the body as best as we can. We educate ourselves on it. We discuss, contemplate, discuss to enrich our mind. What about the soul? How do we nourish our soul? It is through dhyan and pranahuti. When pranahuti is transmitted, you feel it inside. When you do meditation regularly, it changes life inside out. In a religious place you only external change – tika, red bands on wrists, incense sticks etc. These are only symbols. The purpose of incense sticks is symbolic of spreading love throughout the world. But unfortunately we stick to the skeleton and miss the significance. Think about it. Think about bringing the inner change. ‘May be the force be with you’.”

The inauguration was followed by prize distribution to the winners of the Green Kanha Run that took place the very morning at Kanha Shanti Vanam. The Green Kanha Run is Heartfulness’s first edition of marathon this year and saw a turnout of over 3000 participants across 2K, 5K, 10K and 21K run.