In a unique initiative, Ministry of Tourism organizes the 1st Snow Marathon in Bhaderwah

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India (North) in association with Real Sports India along with local administration, Amazing Bhaderwah Tourism Association (ABTA) organised the maiden 1st Snow Marathon in Bhaderwah, Jammu on 26 February 2023. This 1st Jammu Snow Run Safari was flag off by Sh. Vishesh Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner/DM, DODA. During the flag off, he extended his hearty congratulations to all the participants. During his interactive session with the participants as well as the organiser of the event, he appealed that such adventure sport activities should be encouraged and given top priority amongst sports enthusiasts. He further added that there is a lot of potential for activities like Snow Run Safari at Guldanda (Bhaderwah) which can be taken up for tourism promotion purposes. Representatives from various departments like CO-Rastriya Rifles, SSP- DODA, Joint Secretary – Sikkim Tourism, representative from J&K Tourism & Ministry of Tourism Govt. Of India (North), CO- Bhaderwah Development Authority, also celebrated the Mega event.

This first ever grand snow marathon event is organised to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, G20 India Presidency, Dekho Apna Desh, Yuva Tourism Club and Fit India Movement besides boosting the spirit of marathon adventure among travellers and adventure enthusiasts across the country. The District Development Council, District Administration, Indian Army, Bhaderwah Camus, University of Jammu extended their support during the event. Apart from this Marathon, many school students, teachers and school/college management were also invited as spectators. School/college teachers/lecturers were also briefed to form Yuva Tourism Clubs and promote tourism through active participation of youth.

Over 130 runners participated in the marathon from across the country. The marathon started from Guldanda and participants had the option of running 5Kms, 10 Kms and 25Kms. The breathtaking stretch of snow covered Bhaderwah was a pleasure and treat to ones eyes. Locals came forward in huge numbers to cheer the participants. MOT is hoping to organise such events on a larger scale in coming years.