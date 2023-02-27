Jammu District spikers lift twin Senior Championship titles

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 27: Jammu District spikers on Monday lifted twin titles in men and women categories by defeating their respective rivals on the final day of the 34th J&K Senior (Men-Women) Volleyball Championship played here at Maulana Azad Stadium.

Jammu men defeated Anantnag 3-0 in a well contested match while women team outclassed Srinagar 3-0.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, R R Bhatnagar, who was chief guest on the occasion, in his address congratulated the teams.

“For the first time, Anantnag team in men’s section reached final, which is a signal that our system is boosting sports,” said Advisor.

“When new teams are reaching at different levels, this signifies that we are on the right track and taking sports to new heights,” said Bhatnagar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha personally monitoring progress in sports and with the help of Centre, sports is also being groomed to the panchayat level.

“We are trying to involve all stakeholders and universities will also be taken on board in future and infrastructure is being raised with a motive to make Jammu and Kashmir power house of sports,” said Bhatnagar.

“World class infrastructure is coming up in sports field so that national and international level matches in different disciplines can be hosted,” said the Advisor.

Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul said that “Janbhagidiri” from all stakeholders is helping sports ecosystem to flourish in Jammu and Kashmir.”

She thanked the LG Manoj Sinha for his vision in uplifting sports.

The championship was organised by the Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with J&K Sports Council under the aegis of Volleyball Federation of India.