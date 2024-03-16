Search
Thailand Weighs Ending Recreational Cannabis Boom with Proposed Ban on Non-Medical Use
Thailand Weighs Ending Recreational Cannabis Boom with Proposed Ban on Non-Medical Use

By: Northlines

Date:

For over a year now, Thailand has embarked on a legal cannabis revolution that has transformed the and medical industries. Neon signs proudly advertising cannabis shops and events dot the landscape in popular destinations. However, the government now wants to pull the plug on recreational use, citing child protection concerns.

While medical cannabis will still be permitted, the cabinet is reviewing a proposed law that would prohibit recreational marijuana by the end of 2024. The Minister emphasized the misuse potential and negative health effects of non-medical pot. Understandably, they want to curb abuse and overuse, especially among minors.

The budding legal cannabis sector was projected to generate over $1 billion annually in just a few years. But with a recreational ban looming, that economic boost may now be up in smoke. Tourist hotspots built their recent boom around cannabis-themed attractions and shops. Entrepreneurs have invested heavily in medical cannabis as well. All that progress is at risk of going up in flames.

Only time will tell how implementing a recreational ban might impact Thailand. The government aims to balance profits with protecting public health. Whether the budding legal cannabis industry can still flourish in a medical-only model remains to be seen. For now, Thailand's year-long cannabis party seems ready to face its final hit.

Russian FSB foils deadly terrorist plot to attack busy railway junction; Ukrainian trained man arrested
ECI Prepares For 2024 Polls Amid Tightening Of Regulations To Curb ‘4Ms’
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

