IndiaECI Prepares For 2024 Polls Amid Tightening Of Regulations To Curb '4Ms'
India

ECI Prepares For 2024 Polls Amid Tightening Of Regulations To Curb ‘4Ms’

By: Northlines

The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has highlighted some key obstacles that can undermine the credibility of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a press conference, the CEC threw light on the ‘4Ms' – muscle power, money power, spread of misinformation and violations of the Model Code of Conduct which need to be curbed effectively.

Rajiv Kumar stated that while the Election Commission is fully committed to conducting free and fair polls, there are formidable hurdles in its path. Issues like threats or use of muscle power to influence voters, fraudulent use of money and inducing voters through various means, deliberate propagation of fake news and rumours via social media and violating the policy guidelines during elections bring down the integrity of the democratic process.

Assuring the nation, the CEC remarked that the Commission has drawn up concrete plans and strategies to tighten the regulations and keep a strict vigil to ensure none of these malpractices derail people's right to exercise their franchise freely. With the upcoming elections being crucial, the ECI will leave no stone unturned in establishing the fullest degree of transparency through streamlined systems and curbing unlawful activities, he added.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

