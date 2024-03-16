2024 Lok Sabha Polls To Be Held In 7 Phases From April 19, Results On June 4

New Delhi, Mar 16: Putting all speculations to rest, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar today announced the schedule of the 2024 general elections to the Lok Sabha. Addressing media persons, the CEC informed that the polls would be conducted in 7 phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for all 542 parliamentary constituencies shall take place on June 4, 2024.







Rajiv Kumar appealed to all political parties and candidates to follow the directives of the ECI and ensure a level playing field for fair elections. He emphasized special focus would be given to transparency in finances, free and ethical campaigning. Elaborate security measures will also be put in place nationwide.

With this, the stage is set for the largest democratic exercise in India. The Commission is geared up to hold free and fair polls where every eligible voter can cast their ballot.