Search
InternationalRussian FSB foils deadly terrorist plot to attack busy railway junction; Ukrainian...
International

Russian FSB foils deadly terrorist plot to attack busy railway junction; Ukrainian trained man arrested

By: Northlines

Date:

The Federal Security Service of Russia has reportedly thwarted a major terrorist attack by arresting a man who was planning to target a busy railway junction in the Ural Mountains region. According to reports, the 61-year old Russian had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence agencies in the city of Lviv and had infiltrated into Russia to carry out the dastardly plot.

Sources have stated that the man has confessed to the charges of terrorism and is actively cooperating with investigators to reveal further details. It is believed that the planned assault on the transportation hub was aimed at causing large scale disruption and damage. This incident comes at a time when tensions between Russia and Ukraine are at an all-time high amidst the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian operatives have upped their covert operations inside Russian territories in recent months, conducting drone strikes on key infrastructure. There had also been threats previously of sabotaging the crucial Trans-Siberian railway network that serves as a economic lifeline. However, timely intervention and vigilance of Russian security forces appears to have thwarted the latest attack and saved many innocent lives.

The details provided clearly indicate involvement of foreign elements in fomenting terror. Further investigations may uncover wider conspiracy and links. Strong counter intelligence measures are crucial to neutralizing threats to national security. Citizens should also remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately. Overall this was a major win for law enforcement in preventing large scale casualties.

Previous article
Will IPL 2024 Second Half be Played in UAE? BCCI Considers Dubai Option Citing India’s Upcoming Elections
Next article
Thailand Weighs Ending Recreational Cannabis Boom with Proposed Ban on Non-Medical Use
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Thailand Weighs Ending Recreational Cannabis Boom with Proposed Ban on Non-Medical Use

Northlines Northlines -
For over a year now, Thailand has embarked on...

Yemen’s Houthis May Have Game-Changing Hypersonic Missile Posing Risks to Red Sea Trade Routes

Northlines Northlines -
As tensions continue to rise in the volatile Red...

Prince William’s loving tribute to “arty” Kate amid royal photo storm

Northlines Northlines -
Prince William delivered a sweet message of support for...

Does the Leader Need Permission? Biden Seeks Approval from Staff Before Taking Questions

Northlines Northlines -
During a recent campaign visit in Michigan, US President...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

2024 Lok Sabha Polls To Be Held In 7 Phases From...

ECI Prepares For 2024 Polls Amid Tightening Of Regulations To Curb...

Thailand Weighs Ending Recreational Cannabis Boom with Proposed Ban on Non-Medical...