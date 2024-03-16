Search
Will IPL 2024 Second Half be Played in UAE? BCCI Considers Dubai Option Citing India’s Upcoming Elections

By: Northlines

Date:

With 's general elections scheduled around the same time as the Indian Premier League 2024, some suspense looms over the venue for the second half of the tournament. As per reports, the BCCI is considering moving the remaining matches to Dubai to avoid any clashing dates.

Sources have revealed that top BCCI officials are currently in Dubai exploring the feasibility of hosting the latter stages of IPL 2024 in the Emirates. A key reason behind this is the announcement of India's election schedule this weekend. Once the dates are out, the board will make a final decision.

Interestingly, some teams have also asked players to submit their passports, fueling speculation of a possible overseas shift. IPL saw a similar change of venues back in 2014 when the first half was held in UAE due to general elections.

The currently announced schedule only covers the initial 21 matches in India, with the last being on April 7th. However, with overlaps expected, Dubai could get an opportunity to once again provide the perfect cricket hospitality. Between 2020-2021, the entire tournament was played in UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

It will be interesting to see the plan the BCCI charts out. One thing is certain – cricket fans worldwide will get their IPL fix, wherever the second leg is eventually staged!

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

