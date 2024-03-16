Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce dates shortly

New Delhi, Mar 16: Election Commission's media briefing to announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has started.



The term of the current Lok Sabha would end on June 16.

Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23.

15:09 16 Mar

”Our team is now complete': CEC

Our team is now complete, we are fully prepared for biggest festival of Indian democracy: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.



14:41 16 Mar

Dates for the polls at PC

The dates for the polls would be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm.