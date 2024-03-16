Kuldeep Yadav opens up on technical adjustments, Rohit Sharma’s guidance powering his resurgence

The Indian spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav has been on a roll in the recent England Test series, bamboozling the opposition with his guile and skills. But it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the left-arm unorthodox spinner who endured a lean phase after struggling to find his rhythm.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Kuldeep opened up about navigating through difficult times and how some crucial adjustments to his bowling action and unwavering support from skipper Rohit Sharma played a key role in his comeback.

Returning to the Test side after over a year, Kuldeep was feeling the nerves against England's aggressive batting. But Rohit's strategic inputs and unorthodox field placements boosted his confidence. “It was great to have Rohit bhai's guidance which settled my nerves,” Kuldeep said.

The wristspinner also revealed how physically remodelling his run-up and approach helped him bowl quicker through the air, leaving batsmen with less time. “I rushed through the crease to avoid stress on the injured foot. It made the ball hurry batsmen,” he explained.

Kuldeep holds his wrist spin artistry and analyses of opponents in high regard. He told how trapping quality batter Zak Crawley took special skills and planning. MS Dhoni's valuable insights from behind also enriched Kuldeep's learning during his early years.

While failure is part of the sport, Kuldeep credits his strong bond with Rohit for helping him stay optimistic during difficult phases. “The captain leads from the front and backs youngsters irrespective of form,” he stated thankfully.

It's evident that with Rohit's inspiring leadership and Kuldeep's constant quest for improvement, the duo share a synergistic bond fuelling India's bowling wonders. Fans eagerly await more magic from this masterful spin duo.