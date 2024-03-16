Search
India-UK FTA negotiations conclude ahead of Lok Sabha polls schedule announcement
India-UK FTA negotiations conclude ahead of Lok Sabha polls schedule announcement

By: Northlines

Date:

As gears up for the upcoming general elections, the much-anticipated India-UK free trade agreement negotiations have concluded for now. The 14th round of talks between the two trading partners, which have been ongoing since early 2022 to boost bilateral commerce, wrapped up on Friday ahead of the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect.

While both sides had made significant progress over the past few months to secure an ambitious trade deal, key issues remain unresolved. With the Lok Sabha election schedule to be announced today, formal negotiations will now take a temporary pause until after the polls conclude. The forthcoming elections have clearly presented a barrier to closing the FTA deal in the immediate term.

Nonetheless, India and the UK remain committed to achieving a balanced and comprehensive agreement that benefits both economies. Prime Minister Modi and his British counterpart Sunak recently reaffirmed their goal of signing a historic pact. Once the new government assumes charge post-elections, talks are expected to resume with renewed momentum.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

