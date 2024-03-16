Noted Bollywood Singer Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Search
By: Northlines

NEW DELHI, Mar 16: Noted singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP here on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party's headquarters, Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him.
The famous playback singer, who was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni. (Agencies)

India-UK FTA negotiations conclude ahead of Lok Sabha polls schedule announcement
