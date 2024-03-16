Bank Employee Steals Over Rs 1 Crore From Dormant Accounts Over Three Years In Jammu

Jammu, Mar 16: In a shocking discovery, a massive fraud case has come to light at the JK Bank branch in Pouni, Jammu, implicating one of its own. Assistant Manager Ishwinder Singh is accused of illegally siphoning off over Rs 1.26 crore from dormant and inactive accounts stretching back three years.



The scam came under the radar when Singh attempted to withdraw funds from an active account, sparking suspicion from the account holder. A complaint was lodged with authorities immediately. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma sprung into action. An elite team led by DySP Headquarters Neeraj Padyar launched an intensive manhunt across Jammu to track down the culprit.



After meticulous searches, Singh was finally located hiding out in Sainik Colony and taken into custody. A thorough audit of accounts under his supervision uncovered the staggering amount misappropriated over the past 36 months from accounts left untouched for extended periods.



SSP Sharma expressed relief at nabbing the individual responsible for defrauding the public of over Rs 1.26 crores through such abuse of power and position. The case highlights the need for stringent monitoring of bank employees and protocols to prevent future occurrences of financial crime within the system.



