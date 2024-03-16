Search
ECI enables home voting for elders above 85 years and differently-abled citizens to boost participation in 2024 LS polls

By: Northlines

In an effort to boost inclusivity in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has taken special measures for senior and physically challenged voters. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed that home voting option will be available for citizens aged 85 years and above along with those having 40% or above benchmark disability.

To ensure barrier-free polling process, the CEC asserted that all polling stations across the country will be equipped with wheelchairs and volunteer assistance. He further noted that arrangements like pick-up and drop facilities will be in place for senior citizens and people with disabilities to reach the booths conveniently.

Rajiv Kumar said the ECI is continually striving to enhance voters' participation and experience. While the new measures will go a long way in facilitating voting process for such voters, polling officials and staff will be given comprehensive training to handle any challenges sensitively. Other inclusive initiatives like sign language or Braille facilities will also be strengthened, he added.

Ensuring no one is deprived of their right to vote, the Commission is committed to establishing a fully accessible polling system for the upcoming elections through focused interventions and highest standards of arrangements.

