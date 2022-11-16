Teachers Forum protests for DPC, other demands

JAMMU, Nov 15: Under the banner of Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum, led by JKTF Chairman Ganesh Khajuria, a number of Teachers and Masters held a strong protest demonstration in the premises of Directorate of School Education Jammu.

Displaying placards and shouting slogans in favour of their demands, the protesting Teachers and Masters were particularly seeking immediate DPC of the cadre, which has not been done for the last eight years.

While addressing the gathering, Ganesh Khajuria highlighted the long pending demands of the teaching fraternity and strongly criticized the callous approach of the higher authorities towards the resolution of these issues. He said that no DPC since February 2014 was causing stagnation resulting into frustration among the teaching community.

The other issues of teaching fraternity which were highlighted by Ganesh Khajuria, included release of ATD 2022 after considering the genuine claims of Teachers and Masters working in far-flung areas for the last so many years, transition of Teachers Grade-II and Grade-III, framing of clear cut transfer policy in favour of teachers appointed under ReT scheme, adjustment of all the promotee Headmasters and Lecturers in different subjects at an earliest, regularisation of all cadres pending since long and restoration of OPS instead of NPS to give sigh of relief to the aggrieved.

He warned the Government to solve these burning issues in a time bound manner otherwise JKTF will launch an indefinite strike and the Government will be responsible for the same.

Among those, who addressed the protest demonstration, included Surat Singh Toofani, Darshan Sharma, Rajinder Gupta, Gopal Singh, J A Agah, Ravinder Singh, Raj Singh, Surinder Sharma, Haji Mohd Iqbal, Kuldeep Singh Bandral, Kuldeep Verma, P D Singh, Gautam Singh, Subash Singh, K L Suberwal, Gurnam Singh, Dharmender Singh, Sanjeev Modi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Rajeshwar Singh, Subash Sharma, Ravinder Tripathi, Vinod Sharma, Mohd Yasin, Ghani Shyam Sharma, Rashpal Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Narinder Chib, Yash Pal Sharma, Ganesh Dutt, Ajeet Verma, Bishan Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Balraj Singh, Jatinder Singh, Subash Sharma and others.