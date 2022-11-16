First handshake since Galwan: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at G20 dinner

Bali [Indonesia], Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.

Both the leaders exchanged pleasantries at the high-profile dinner.

Notably, this is the first handshake since China’s Peoples Liberation Army and the Indian Army’s standoff in eastern Ladakh in April 2020.

The relations between India and China soured following a standoff in April-May 2020 over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger Area, Galwan Valley, Hot Springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June.

In June 2020, the two armies were engaged in a violent clash that resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and at least three Chinese troops.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for improving connectivity at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, he maintained a safe distance from Xi Jinping.PM Modi and President Jinping shared the world stage for the first time after clashes in the Galwan Valley. The tension along the Indo-China border was evident from the distance that the two leaders maintained from each other at the summit.

Moreover, PM Modi also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G20 dinner. He will be holding bilateral meetings with leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the UK.

He is expected to hold bilateral talks with at least 8-9 world leaders on Wednesday.

Earlier, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, and I2U2 and reviewed the India-US strategic partnership on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday.Both sides discussed close cooperation in future-oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence, an official statement by Prime Minister’s office read.

Furthermore, PM Modi also welcomed support for India’s G20 Presidency and expressed views on focus areas of the G20.

PM Modi also met with his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte during the ongoing G20 Summit in Bali, calling it an excellent interaction.

“Excellent interaction with @MinPres Mark Rutte during the @g20org Summit,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

He also met the President of Senegal, Macky Sall and exchanged views on boosting India-Senegal ties. Moreover, PM Modi also interacted with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva and Indian-American economist Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s Deputy managing director.

“Insightful deliberations with President @Macky Sall on boosting India- Senegal ties and deepening cooperation with Africa. @PR Senegal,” tweeted PM Modi.PM Narendra Modi also met his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“With my friend President @EmmanuelMacron during the @g20org Summit earlier today,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

WHO Chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also briefly interacted on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali.

Sharing a picture of his meeting with PM Modi on Twitter, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Thank you #India Prime Minister @narendramodi for your collaboration with @WHO on hosting and building the global traditional health centre. Together for #HealthForAll!”

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will focus on key global concern issues under the theme ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger.’