Tac Security sets milestone as India's first cybersecurity firm to launch pioneering IPO
Business

Tac Security sets milestone as India's first cybersecurity firm to launch pioneering IPO

By: Northlines

Date:

In a milestone move for the Indian cybersecurity industry, Delhi-based Tac Security is set to make history by launching the country's first Initial Public Offering (IPO) focused solely on cyber protection technologies. Backed by veteran investor Vijay Kedia, Tac Security aims to raise Rs. 29.99 crores through its public issue scheduled to open on March 27th.

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity visionary Trishneet Arora, Tac Security has emerged as a leading provider of customized digital defenses for organizations across industries. The IPO will allow the pioneer firm to further bolster its security solutions and drive expansion into new frontiers. Post-listing, Arora will maintain majority control with a 54.02% stake in the growing tech player.

Tac Security has crafted an impressive track record, reporting Rs. 5.02 crore in revenue for the first half of FY24 alongside a net profit of Rs. 1.94 crore. Full year figures for FY23 show continued success with Rs. 10 crore in top-line sales and Rs. 5.07 crore net income. The IPO proceeds will fuel further R&D to develop cutting-edge protection tools and fuel global market penetration through strategic hires.

Under the experienced guidance of stakeholders Kedia and Arora, Tac Security is blazing a trail for 's burgeoning cybersecurity sector. The public issue heralds exciting potential as the first homegrown player in this critical field to access public capital markets. With strong fundamentals and a visionary team, Tac Security's IPO looks primed to become a landmark investor opportunity in the making of India's digital security story.

Learn simple meal prepping hacks and recipes to stay healthy on busy days
