Learn simple meal prepping hacks and recipes to stay healthy on busy days

With everyone's lives becoming more hectic than ever before, it's easy to neglect our by not eating well. However, preparing meals in advance can help ensure you get the nutrition you need, even on your busiest days. Clinical dietician Gurkirat Kaur shares some simple yet effective strategies to make meal prepping feel more manageable.

Some key points Kaur outlines include planning ahead each week to select recipes that can be made in bulk. It's also important to incorporate variety by choosing dishes from different food groups. Focusing on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy proteins will keep you feeling full for longer.

With just a bit of prep work on your days off, you can make meals assembly line style. Chop vegetables, portion out ingredients and pack meals into individual containers ready for whenever hunger strikes. Don't forget nutritious snacks too for fuel throughout your to-go days.

Some of the best foods for meal prepping that hold up well include grains like oats and quinoa. Lean meats, beans, lentils and tofu provide filling plant-based protein. Frozen and sturdy veggies ensure you get antioxidants. Apples, nuts, yogurt and milk alternatives also travel well. Spices add flavor without extra calories to prepped dishes stored in the fridge.

For easy weekday breakfasts, Kaur suggests making oatmeal jars layered with rolled oats, milk, yogurt, fruit and nuts. They'll stay fresh refrigerated for 2-3 days. An anytime snack recipe uses sprouted grams, veggies and spices in a chaat bowl that also lasts 2-3 days in the fridge.

With a little planning, you can master meal prepping and ensure you're nourished on even the busiest of days. The hacks shared by Kaur make it simple to stay fueled for whatever your schedule throws your way.

