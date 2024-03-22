North Korea vs Japan World Cup qualifier moved to neutral venue due to security issues

The high-stakes World Cup qualifier between North Korea and Japan is set to produce fireworks – but not in Pyongyang as originally planned. In a late change, the crucial Group F clash will now take place at a neutral venue due to security concerns.

With just days left for the big game, football authorities confirmed the dramatic last-minute shift, citing worries over disease outbreaks. While no specific reason was given, tensions have long simmered between the neighbors over historical disputes.

Japan FA chief Kozo Tashima revealed North Korean officials requested the change during halftime discussions, though allowing a switch with such little notice wasn't easy. Fans hoping to cheer their teams in Pyongyang face disappointment, but safety remains the top priority amid uneasy diplomatic relations.

Both sides know the stakes are high in their battle for a spot in the 2024 Cup. North Korea staged stunning upsets in previous editions, can they conjure more magic on foreign soil? Japan will back themselves too, having edged the last meeting 1-0.

Off-pitch drama is nothing new when these Asian rivals clash. All that's certain now is the venue, the rest remains unwritten until the first whistle blows. With a prized World Cup berth at stake, expect nothing less than maximum drama when this fateful qualifier kicks off on Tuesday at a closely guarded neutral location.