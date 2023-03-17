Synergy between security forces vital to nab Dhangri culprits: DGP

At Rajouri-Poonch range, police chief calls for using SPOs, VDGs more efficiently for strong intelligence network

Rajouri, Mar 16: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday called for more efforts from field officers to track culprits involved in the January 01 terror attack who are still roaming free. For this, he said the close synergy between forces is vital to have a strengthened intelligence network on the field.

Seven people were killed and 14 injured as militants attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. While five people, including two brothers, were killed after the militants opened fire at some houses, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day.

The DGP was on a visit to the Rajouri district where he held a high-level security review meeting of the Rajouri-Poonch range. He was accompanied by Additional Director General Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh. The joint security meeting of all the forces held in Police Lines Rajouri was attended by top army officers in the region including General Officer in Commanding of the Army’s Ace of Spades Division, Maj Gen YS Ahlawat and General Officer in Commanding Romeo Force, Mohit Trivedi.

Army’s Ace of Spades division is having the prime mandate of looking after the security of the Line of Control (LoC) forward locations while Romeo Force looks after the security of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) as well as of hinterland security in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Along with these two army generals, the high-level meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police RP range, Dr Haseeb Mughal; Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohd Aslam; Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Rohit Baskotra; Commandant IR 2nd Battalion Randeep Kumar; Commandant CRPF 72 Battalion, Additional SsP and several Deputy SsP.

“The situation especially anti-terror operation post Dhangri terror attack was also discussed in this meeting with the police chief, underlining the need for more efforts to track culprits involved in the attack,” the spokesperson said.

The police chief directed for alertness on borders as also in the hinterland and on using the border SPOs for creating a strong border intelligence network besides utilising the services of VDGs more efficiently and in an organised way.

“Pakistan is using all methods to involve our youth in the drug menace and the regular seizure of various consignments of narcotics has spoiled their evil intentions,” Singh said. “Stern actions and synchronised efforts of all forces will definitely demolish the whole network of the drug trade.”

He on strengthening naka points on national highways to keep a check on the transportation of drugs, weapons and other criminal activities.