Azad ask Centre to avail benefit of slide in militancy to start dev projects

‘Conduct elections; take steps to provide jobs to youth’

Jahangeer Ganaie

Shopian, Mar 16: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that Centre must take benefit of the declining militancy in J&K by conducting elections, start developmental projects and take steps to provide jobs to local youth.

Addressing a gathering at Trenz area of Shopian, Azad, said that the situation is much better in J&K as militancy is on decline and very few militancy related incidents are being reported here now and government must take benefit of it.

“Yes, militancy is on decline but there is a need that the central government must start developmental projects and if such things won’t happen then there is no benefit of this peaceful situation,” he said.

While reacting about sacking of employees on militancy charges, he said that there is no doubt that this government is sacking more people and providing jobs to very few people.

He said people of J&K are going through tough times due to unemployment and other issues and it is the right time for the government to create more and more employment opportunities for youth and start developmental projects and conduct elections as well.

He said restoration of Statehood, land rights and the security of government jobs for the local youth is the priority and if voted to power, he will ensure all these rights again to J&K people through the assembly—(KNO)