Srinagar hosts women’s Wushu meet held

NL Corresspondent



Srinagar, Mar 20: Organised by Wushu Association of J&K and sponsored by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Khelo India 10 Ka Dum Wushu women meet held at Polo Ground here today.

Around 500 young females participated in this mega event. Among those prominent present to encourage the participants were Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Deputy Director SAI J&K; Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir and joint secretary Wushu Association of J&K, Mohd Maqsood Rather and vice president of District Wushu Association Srinagar, Irfan Ahmad Wani as also Aijaz Ganai.

The visiting guests expressed their thanks to the SAI for extending women athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and excel.