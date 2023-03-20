Volleyball tourney begins at Jhulas

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, Mar 20: Organised by Nangi Tekri Dogra Battalion, an open volleyball championship, involving eight local teams, got underway at Army ground Jhulas, here today.

The competition, which is being held in collaboration with Sunil Kumar Sangeet Kumar and Sons, was declared open by Mohd Shafiq (DySP) was chief guest, who declared open the competition.

He appreciated the role of Chairman Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh Volleyball Club, Mohd Tariq and highlighted the contributions of Indian Army towards youth in the border areas.

Among other prominent present included Maroof Ahmed, Ramiz Tariq, Javid Ahmed and Mohd Ayaz.

The Results: Gobi Club bt Masjid Mohalla 2:1 (22:25, 25:19, 15:12); Behara Club bt Mangnar Club 2:0 (25:14,25:06); Philor Club bt Dara King 2:0 (25:21,25:23) and Khanaiter bt Center Jhulas 2:0 (25:14,25:18).