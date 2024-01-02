Srinagar freezes at minus 4.4 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Jan 2 : Amid persistent dry spell, the minimum temperature continued to settle below freezing point across the Valley on Tuesday.



Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.2 degree Celsius. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir shivered at minus 4.8 degree Celsius while Qazigund in South Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.4 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 4.0 degree Celsius. Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.6 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degree Celsius.