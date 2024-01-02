Karnataka Sculptor Yogiraj Arun’s Ram Lalla To Be Installed In Ayodhya On Jan 22, Mother Calls It ‘Happiest Moment’



New Delhi, Jan 2: With the country counting down to the grand ‘Pran-Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the idol carved by sculptor Yogiraj Arun from Karnataka has been finalised for the consecration at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed as much on his social media handle on Monday, saying a renowned idol-maker from the ‘land of Hanuman’ will see his piece of creation find pride of place at the Ram Temple on January 22.

With Karnataka home to a grand Hanuman temple and believed to be the birthplace of the deity, Joshi termed the selection of the idol shaped by a sculptor from the state for the Ram Temple as an “example of Rama-Hanuman’s inextricable relationship”.

“Where Rama is, there is Hanuman, The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalised. A renowned sculptor of our country, our proud Mr

@yogiraj_arun, the idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya,” the Union Minister posted from his official handle on X on Monday.

“This is another example of Rama-Hanuman’s inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman,” Joshi added in his post.

Saraswathi, the mother of Yogiraj, said, “This is the happiest moment for us. I wanted to see him carving and giving shape to Ram Lalla but he said he’d take me for a sighting of the idol on the last day. So, I would finally be able to set my eyes on the idol on the day of its grand installation at the Ram Temple.”

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Designs by three sculptors were under consideration by the Trust. Among the figures being considered for the grand installation inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple was a 51-inch-tall idol, depicting a five-year-old ‘Ram Lalla’.

Earlier, speaking on the selection criteria of the idol of Ram Lalla, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, said, “The one, which in the estimation of the Trust, has the most divine look about it and bears a distinct impression of Ram Lalla, would be selected for Pran Pratishtha.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (Agencies)