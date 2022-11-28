Sports body asks LG to look into JU’s conduct

NL Correspodent

Jammu, Nov 28: A sports body in Jammu and Kashmir has alleged ‘poor’ officiating in the hands of little qualified individuals in the important inter-college

competitions, organised by the University of Jammu (JU) involving athletes from its affiliated institutions.

And, to highlight the issue, the Vansh Sabre Sports Foundation has written a letter, addressed to the Chancellor of the University, LG Manoj

Sinha, for the corrective measures in this regard.

The Foundation has levelled the allegations on the basis of its observations during the conduct of the annual inter-college competitions by the

institution of higher learning, the JU.

The three-page letter mentioned that the important inter-college events are not being officiated by the qualified officials of the concerned federations and

associations as also the J&K Sports Council, the governing body for sports in the Union Territory (UT).

Quoting examples, the Foundation wrote that for the conduct of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG), the organisers always approach

the concerned sports federation at the Nation level so as to maintain the transparency and avoid favouritism.

“It has been observed that coaches in the concerned game or other senior players of the same discipline are involved in the conduct of the inter-college

tournaments in violation of the rule manual of the organisations spearhead sports in the country,” expressing his concern said secretary of the Foundation,

Kuldeep Gupta.