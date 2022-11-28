World Record! Maharashtra’s Gaikwad hits 7 sixes in an over

Nl Correspondent

Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad created a new world record as he became the first batter to hit seven sixes in a over in List A cricket, enroute

to a swashbuckling double century against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day quarter-final match at the Narendra Modi

Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Gaikwad took Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shiva Singh to the cleaners, slamming seven sixes in a row including one of a no-ball, to get

43 runs from the 49th over.

Those seven consecutive sixes also saw Gaikwad bring up his maiden double century in List A cricket from 153 balls.

Gaikwad finished unbeaten on 220 from 159 balls to power Maharashtra to a huge 330/5 in their 50 overs, with 58 coming from the last

two overs.