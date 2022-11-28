World Record! Maharashtra’s Gaikwad hits 7 sixes in an over

Nl Correspondent
Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad created a new record as he became the first batter to hit seven sixes in a over in List A , enroute
to a swashbuckling double century against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day quarter-final match at the Narendra Modi
Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Gaikwad took Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Shiva Singh to the cleaners, slamming seven sixes in a row including one of a no-ball, to get
43 runs from the 49th over.
Those seven consecutive sixes also saw Gaikwad bring up his maiden double century in List A cricket from 153 balls.
Gaikwad finished unbeaten on 220 from 159 balls to power Maharashtra to a huge 330/5 in their 50 overs, with 58 coming from the last
two overs.

