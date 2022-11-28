Tawi Trekkers start Short Trek Series

Agencies

Jammu, Nov 28: Tawi Trekkers J&K organised the first trek under ‘One-day Short Trek Series Programme’ from Kattal Batal (five

kilometers from Nagrota) to Aitham (seven kilometers short of Surinsar) via Bhaid Devta for 99 students of Oriental Academy Senior

Secondary School, here.

The group of 55 girls and 44 boys was led by Shilpa Charak, an international sport climber and a trained mountaineer. Principal

of the School, Vivek

Chauhan; president of Tawi Trekkers, Ram Khajuria and three teachers of the school, Sudesh Thakur, Bhavna Sharma and Pinki

along with Bhanu Partap Singh, a member of the club, also accompanied the group. The participants had a nice time enjoying the

first three kilometres stroll from Kattal Batal to Bhaid Devta.

Further four kilometers of gentle ascent on a well laid out path amidst the charming pines and a serene streamlet on the way to

Aitham village was found to be even more attractive. All the students who were on their maiden trek fully enjoyed the challenge.

After having lunch at ‘View Point’ at Aitham, the trekkers proceeded to Surinsar and had a round of the beautiful lake. But they

were a little dismayed to see the condition of the pathway around the lake which was badly broken at many places.

It is pertinent to mention here that the purpose of organising ‘One day Short trek Series’ is to initiate children into outdoor life and

inculcate in them the spirit of adventure and love of nature.

“The purpose is also to promote heritage sites and lesser frequented beauty spots of Jammu like Mohore Garh, Dhergarh,

Bhupnergarh, Purmandal and Bhaid Devta by linking them for creating an adventure and heritage and pilgrimage circuit,” disclosed

Ram Khajuria.

The ‘One Day Short Trek Series Programme’ in which about 1000 boys and girls are expected to participate during winter months is

being organised by Tawi Trekkers J&K in collaboration with Mountaineering Association of J&K under the patronage of J&K Sports

Council.