SRINAGAR, Feb 20: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kashmir Police is carrying out searches at two places in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Monday. Quoting a police officer, that the searches are carried out in connection with a case under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
The officer said further details would be shared latter.
Special Investigation Unit Carries Out Searches In South Kashmir’s Tral
