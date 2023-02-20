Normal life in entire J&K in jeopardy under BJP: Ex-DyCM

KHOUR : Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand today said that due to wrong policies of the BJP dispensation, the normal life in entire J&K is in jeopardy, especially as the Government has lost will to govern. The lack of political direction has terribly impacted the administration that is seen in every sector. Addressing a public meeting at Aijal Malal in Khour area of Chhamb constituency today Tara Chand said that the Government has lost its direction and its myopic vision has caused a developmental vacuum, which if not addressed push the people to wall. He said that Govt failed on the governance front and shying away from people, as they have nothing to claim as achievement during the past eight years. He pointed out that the developmental tempo initiated and sustained by previous Congress Government has come to a grinding halt and all tall claims and promises delivered before and after formation of the BJP Government proved to be hoax. He said that BJP has nothing to offer to the people of Jammu and Kashmir except divert their attention through their divisive and diversionary mode of politics.

Tara Chand said that Congress Party will defeat the design of anti- peace forces vitiating atmosphere to serve their vested interests. He said that performance of BJP Government in the last 8 and half years has been poor on all fronts. Inflation has skyrocketed, because of which the lives of the common man have been seriously impacted and unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years. He alleged that the UT Administration has failed on all fronts and the BJP is insensitive towards the problems of the youths. Strongly opposing the arbitrary evictions of the people, especially the poor and farmers from the state lands, Tara Chand asked the LG Administration to frame a fair and rational policy and put it in public domain. He said that poor and small farmers besides the deprived and oppressed sections would be worst affected by the eviction drive, which is totally arbitrary and anti- poor. There is a large percentage of occupants of state lands who are cultivating such lands from forefathers and can’t be described as land-grabbers or encroachers. Former DyCM also questioned the approach of the Centre Government and LG Administration towards the agitating employees of PM Package and reserved category of Jammu serving in Kashmir, who are seeking reallocation in view of the security situation. Prominent among those present on the occasion include Narinder Sharma, Bansi Lal Gupta, Vijay Chib, Madan Lal, Jagattar Singh, Jagdish Raj, Dwarka Nath BDC Chairman, and others.