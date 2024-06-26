back to top
Soldier Survives Accidental Grenade Blast, Bravery Persists
Soldier Survives Accidental Grenade Blast, Bravery Persists

SAMBA, June 26: A soldier was seriously injured in an accidental grenade blast inside a camp in Samba district of and on Wednesday, officials said.
The sepoy was handling a training grenade that exploded in his hand inside the camp at Diyani, they said.
They said the trooper was admitted to the Military Hospital in Samba.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

