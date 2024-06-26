Soldier Survives Accidental Grenade Blast, Bravery Persists

SAMBA, June 26: A soldier was seriously injured in an accidental grenade blast inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The sepoy was handling a training grenade that exploded in his hand inside the camp at Diyani, they said.
They said the trooper was admitted to the Military Hospital in Samba.
