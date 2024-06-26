LG Sinha :Last Year’s G-20 Meeting In Srinagar Was Turning Point, Removed Scars From J&K’s Tourism Industry

JAMMU, Jun 26: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that last year's successful and peaceful G-2- working group meeting in Srinagar was the turning point in boosting the UT's tourism potential and removing the scars from the once struggling tourism industry. He said post G-20 meeting foreign as well as domestic tourists started flocking to J&K in large numbers.

Addressing the two-day Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Conclave-2024 at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of famous Dal Lake, the LG, said that J&K's tourism industry has seen gone through a massive transformation over the past few years. “The turning point to give to give J&K's once ailing tourism sector a real boost was the successful and peaceful G-20 Tourism working group meeting in Srinagar last year. Those who participated in the working group meeting here became the brand ambassadors of J&K's tourism,” the LG said.

He said post G-20 working group meeting in Srinagar, foreign and domestic tourist arrivals showed a significant increase. “Those who participated in the Tourism working group meeting in Srinagar last year talked highly of Kashmir's hospitality and beauty. The result of the word they spread is before us…,” the LG said.

He said even though the Tourism sector contributes to J&K's economy, Agriculture and allied sectors too have a huge potential of generating employment to boost the economy of the UT. “I met a few youth who left their government jobs mid-way and shaped their future in Agriculture and allied sectors. Today, they provide employment to dozens of other youths as well,” LG Sinha said.

The LG took a jibe at some people, who according to him, claim to be “jack of all jobs.” “This mind-set needs to be changed. A prominent hotelier Mushtaq Chaya owns half of Srinagar land. He came to me once and sought land for setting up his office. I told him I need one kanal from him for the government,” the LG said sarcastically.

About the people having “conflict properties”, the LG said that these properties need to be identified. “We stand by our commitment of not touching the innocents but accused and those trying to destabilise peace won't be spared at any cost,” he warned.

About the Tatoo Ground in Srinagar that was vacated by the army after 50 years, the LG said that the place will have a start of the art amusement park where tourists would love to spend the entire day. “Srinagar will host lakhs of tourists soon just because of the renovated Tatoo Ground,” he said.

On renovated Polo View Srinagar, the LG said that he met the shopkeepers of the market and came to know that their business has increased three times due to tourist rush.

The LG urged the participants of the meeting and stakeholders to come up with a road map for promotion of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, summer tourism, eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, religious tourism, Bird Watching and Agriculture Tourism. “India has a 130 million dollar wedding industry and J&K is the best Wedding destination. I hope that J&K gets its share from this huge industry,” he said.

Stating that J&K is getting cheapest power in the country than Himachal, Punjab and Haryana, the LG said J&K has the lowest crime rate in the country and safe for all.