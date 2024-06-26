back to top
Jammu Kashmir
Jammu Kashmir Kashmir Latest News

Law and Order Boosts Tourism in J&K, Chief Secretary Reveals

SRINAGAR, Jun 26: The and administration on Wednesday said that crores of rupees are being spent on infrastructure projects in the Union Territory, which is set to give a boost to the economic activities like .

 

Stating that the improvement in the law and order situation has led to the increase in the footfall of tourists here, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo while addressing a gathering at SKICC, said that Jammu and Kashmir has seen transformative changes in the last couple of years.
“As we are planning to formulate a roadmap for development of tourism in J&K, we need suggestions from the concerned stakeholders including tour operators, travel agents and others in this regard,” Dulloo said.
He said that crores of rupees are being spent here, which will help boost the economic activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Dulloo said that other sectors like power have seen massive changes in terms of transmission and distribution and that both have witnessed an increase of over 30 per cent in the last couple of years.
He also said that four new highways are coming up while travel time from Srinagar-Jammu and vice-versa has reduced by over four hours.

