Speaker requests Rs 250 cr for development works in Himachal Assembly

Shimla, June 25: The Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania has sought a sizable budgetary allocation of Rs 250 crores from the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission for carrying out various construction and renovation projects within the Vidhan Sabha premises.

In a meeting with Arvind Panagariya in Shimla yesterday, Pathania highlighted the need for residential facilities for the Deputy Speaker, as the existing infrastructure lacked it. He also pointed out that the 120-year old housing quarters for legislators located in Old Metro Pole required a complete rebuilding at an estimated expense of Rs 165 crores.

Among other projects, the Speaker proposed developing an underground multi-level parking and an entertainment complex for Rs 9 crores on the Assembly grounds. Furnishing the Secretariat with modern modular furniture was another requirement tabled at Rs 10 crores. Replacing aging wooden windows in the buildings with sustainable UPVC frames would cost approximately Rs 3.5 crores.

Given Himachal's hilly terrain and limited resources, the Speaker expressed that construction works in the state tend to have bigger price tags compared to plain areas. He emphasized on the continuation of central aid, which has played a key role in HP's progress supported by the diligence of its people.

The Finance Commission Chairman patiently heard the submissions and assured due consideration of the budget demands for upgrading infrastructure at the state legislature complex. The projects, once materialized, are expected to enhance functionality as well as aesthetic appeal of the premises.