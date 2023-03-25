Smart Classrooms, labs await students of Govt schools in Jammu: DSEJ

Jammu Tawi, March 24: The Directorate of School Education Jammu has launched an enrollment drive across all ten districts of the Jammu division to enroll more students in government schools and achieve universal enrolment and retention.

As part of this drive, Director of School Education Jammu, Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma, inaugurated a mega enrollment drive at Government Girls High School Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Ten students were enrolled on the spot and received educational kits and other daily use articles. A colourful rally was also held to raise awareness about the importance of education and enrolling out-of-school children back into mainstream education.

While speaking at the event, Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma called on CEOs, heads of institutions and teachers to inform the public about the various schemes, facilities and benefits provided by government schools. These include highly qualified staff, smart classrooms, CAL Labs, Atal Tinkering Labs, free textbooks and learning materials, mid-day meals, counselling cells, happiness zones and sports infrastructure with expert coaching.

Dr Sharma said that the Directorate is continuously looking for new ways to ensure quality education for all and assured cooperation and autonomy for improving school infrastructure. He urged all stakeholders to work together to bring marginalised and poor out-of-school children back into education.

The programme was attended by students, parents and teachers in large number. Others present on the occasion included Joint Director DSEJ, HR Pakhroo; Chief Education Officer Jammu, Principal GBHSS Gandhi Nagar, ZEO Gandhi Nagar.