CS launches auto appeal system for 8 online revenue services

Asks for integrating it for the designated 43 services till 31st March; speeding it up for all the 105 PSGA services

Jammu Tawi, March 24: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the PSGA auto-appeal feature for the 08 online services offered by the Revenue Departments. The feature is going to auto escalate the appeals in case the services are not provided to the applicant within the time limit set under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).

Dr Mehta called this step revolutionary. He applauded the IT Department for integrating this feature in the vital digital services offered by the Revenue Department to the citizens. He directed for integrating this Auto-appeal feature for all the designated 43 online services by March end this year. He also advised them to work for activating this feature for all the 105 services specified under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) at the earliest.

The Chief Secretary stated that these services form the bulk of the applications of citizens. He called that making the auto-appeal feature active for services related to everyday life of the people like availing of documents like income, domicile, legal heir, Marriage, Unemployment, Character and Category certificates are very pivotal in furthering the career or securing jobs for the youth and therefore have been prioritized for inclusion in the Auto-appeal system.

He made out that the benefits like old age, widow pensions besides scholarships under various social security schemes etc should also be included in the system forthwith.

He observed that this feature would act as a turning point in maintaining the transparency and accountability in services to the public and eradicating corruption.