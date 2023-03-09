Skoda Auto India announces season-2 of single wicket tournament

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: ŠKODA AUTO India has announced Season 2 of the ŠKODA Single Wicket (SSW) tournament, with an objective to cover 59 cities and 32,000+ young cricketers across India. ŠKODA Single Wicket Season 2 will start onApril28. PetrŠolc, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “For ŠKODA AUTO India, customer centricity and a human touch approach towards our customers have been at the centre of everything we do. Sport, apart from competition and skill, is also about celebrating the human spirit. The ŠKODA Single Wicket initiative offers an authentic and unique platform for young players to showcase their talent. Furthermore, it will also serve as an opportunity for the participants to aspire for even bigger achievements in the future and enjoy precious moments with their families and communities. It is our privilege to empower, motivate and nurture young talent that India has in abundance, and take the ŠKODA brand to new families across India.”

Notably, the ŠKODA Single Wicket tournament has introduced a Girls Under-16 category this season. The tournament will select the best girl cricketers from across 59 cities. The city trials and finals for all categories will take place throughout April and May this year, and a total of 180 boys (Under-12 and Under-16) and girls (Under-16) will play in the national finals in Mumbai in May. ŠKODA Single Wicket is a six-ball batting and six-ball bowling competition open to Boys Under-12 and Under-16 and Girls Under-16 wherein participants will get a chance to demonstrate their bowling and batting skills to a panel of selectors who will assign points to every ball batted and bowled. The competition will be held in designated ŠKODA AUTO zones in 59 cities. ŠKODA AUTO India has opened registrations for the tournament digitally on the ŠKODA Single Wicket Microsite. Starting today, participants can log onto www.singlewicket.co.in to register themselves for city trials in their nearest SSW city.

The participants of the tournament across 3 categories – Boys Under-12 & Under-16 and Girls Under-16 – stand a chance to win a cash prize of ₹ 8 lakh and the runners up will win₹ 4 lakh. All winners will also be awarded a Cricket Academy scholarship.

ŠKODA Single Wicket tournament comes on the heels of the company’s INDIA 2.0 project that comprehensively overhauled the brand, its positioning, dealers, service, and sales network. The path-breaking project involved all-new, made-for-India vehicles based on made-for-India platforms with a pivot in the company’s business process including more customer touchpoints and reductions in ownership and maintenance costs.

It introduced the MQB-A0-IN platform with 95% localisation and an ownership cost going as low as Rs 0.46 per kilometre. The KUSHAQ SUV debuted on this platform in July 2021 followed by the SLAVIA sedan in March 2022, two world-first cars developed for India in unison with teams in India and the Czech Republic. The incredible success of these INDIA 2.0 cars is now being supported by the emotional and innovative connect the Single Wicket Tournament aims to bring.