Sinha To Inaugurate ‘LG’s Special Governance Camp’ To Reach PoJK Displaced Persons At Doorsteps On Mar 6

JAMMU, March 4: With a motive to reach out to PoJK Displaced Persons, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is organising a series of Special Governance Camps to be inaugurated by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 6 here at Sports Stadium, Bhour Camp in Chattha belt of Satwari. Expressing gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor, President, PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti, Dr. Deepak Kapoor flanked by General Secretary, Arun Chowdhary said they are greatful that the administration took the initiative to inaugurate the inaugural camp on March 6 at 10 AM at Sports Stadium, Bhour Camp, Chattha Satwari in Jammu. He thanked the LG for his genuine concern for displaced persons of PoJK who were neglected by the earlier Governments for several decades. “The government is organizing Awareness Camps under the title ‘LG’s Special Governance Camp for POJK Displaced Persons’ at different locations of Jammu province to provide them various facilities of different schemes provided by the Central and the UT Government. He said, “It is for the first time that Govt. is organizing these camps and providing such facilities at the doorsteps of PoJK Displaced Persons living in different localities of Jammu province,” said Kapoor. He further informed that the camps will be organized at various places wherein the several Government Departments like Skill Development, Social Welfare, Industries and Commerce, Employment, Youth Services and Sports, Education, Transport, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Health, EDI and Banks are going to register and saturate the Displaced Persons of PoJK under various schemes and programmes being implemented by the Government primarily focusing on Skill Development, Self Employment, Social Assistance, Studies, Sports, Financial Inclusion and likewise so that the benefits of the same are also provided to all those eligible under norms. As per the schedule, he said the camps will be organised at Sports Stadium, Bhour Camp Chattha Satwari, Jammu on March 6, Geeta Mandir Samriti Bhawan, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu on March 11-12, Higher Secondary School, Doongi, Rajouri on March 12, Dak Bunglow Poonch on March 15, Shiv Om Palace, Near New Bus Stand , Khour, Akhnoor, Jammu on March 18 Tara Palace Ramgarh, Samba, High School W.No. 21, Chak Shakhian, Kathua, Adarsh Colony, Udhampur and Lamberi, Nowshera, Rajouri on March 19. The Samiti also appealed to all the PoJK Displaced Persons residing at different locations of Jammu province to come forward and register themselves with various departments and avail the maximum benefits.