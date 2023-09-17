SIA conducts searches to bust terror modules in Reasi

Jammu Tawi, Sep 16: The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out searches in the upper reaches of Reasi following information about desperate attempts by terrorists to revive militancy in the district, police said on Saturday.

The search was conducted by the investigators of SIA, a counter-terrorism wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, in Pouni and Mahore tehsils based on intelligence reports that some over-ground workers (OGWs) were providing logistical help and information to anti-national elements, a police officer said.

Some electronic gadgets and several documents were seized during the search, he said.

Reasi was cleared of militancy more than a decade ago but has reportedly been witnessing movement of terrorists in the upper reaches over the past some time. In Rajouri and Poonch district nearby more than 25 terrorists were killed in separate encounters on the Line of Control and hinterland this year.

On September 4, one terrorist was killed in a gunbattle with security forces at Gali Sohab village in the Chassana area of Reasi district, while another terrorist managed to escape.

The officer said there are some OGWs who are working as border guides and are using different mobile apps to stay in touch with their Pakistan-based handlers and are providing logistical support to terrorists.

“The terrorists are desperate to revive their activities in the Reasi hinterland,” he said.

The SIA is already probing a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against two terrorists arrested last year. It obtained search warrants from a court and carried out the raids in the presence of an executive magistrate.

The two terrorists — Talib Hussain Shah of Rajouri and his Kashmiri associate Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama — were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok in Reasi in July and handed over to police. Two AK assault rifles, one pistol, seven grenades, and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

The case, initially registered at Mahore Police Station of Reasi, was transferred to SIA Jammu which filed a charge sheet against four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including Shah in December last year.

In its charge sheet, the SIA said its investigation had established that Mohd Qasim and Zia-Ul-Rehman had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan and were using drones to supply weapons and explosives which were collected by Shah and his associates.

The investigation has also established that on the directions of his Pakistan-based handlers, Shah had recruited several local youths to revive terror in Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal areas of the Jammu region.