Shubham slams 37-ball ton; scores 617 runs in 9 innings

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, June 6: J&K's talented batter Shubham Khajuria creates a record in England by slamming fastest ever century in England Cricket Leagues, scoring power-packed ton in just 37 balls against Glossop Cricket Club while representing Westhoughton Cricket Club.

With this century, Shubham has four hundreds including a double century in his kitty. Against Glossop Cricket Club, Shubham took just 42 balls to score 114 runs, studded with 11 boundaries and 9 sixes.

Earlier, Glossop Cricket Club scored 195 runs in 50 overs. B Schultz (35), L Dale (26) and CW Gill (22) were the main contributors. For Westhoughton Cricket Club, M Morris was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 6 wickets by conceding 53 runs in his 12 overs, while A Patel bagged 2 wickets.

In reply, Westhoughton Cricket Club rode on Shubham's brilliance and reached the target easily in 24.5 overs, losing 2 wickets in the process, thus won the match by 8 wickets. Shubham showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up cracking century.

In a total of 9 matches, Shubham played all 9 innings and scored a total of 617 runs with an average of 102.83, hitting 43 boundaries and 52 sixes. “I am highly thankful to the Administrators of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for permitting me to play cricket in England. I am scoring bulk of runs and enjoying pre-season preparation here,” Shubham wrote in a message.