District Jammu Tug of War finals today

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, June 06: Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Tug of War Association, the 5th District Jammu Tug of War Championship got underway at

Unique International Public Higher Secondary School Gadi Garh, here today.

About 200 participants, representing different teams, are competing in under-17, under-19, senior men and women categories. After the preliminary rounds of the competition, the finals are slated for tomorrow at the same venue.

Earlier, the tournament was declared open by Jodh Singh Isher, general secretary of the Association in the presence of Jasbir Singh, chairman of Unique International Public Higher Secondary school.

Among other distinguished guests present were Nirlap Kour, Headmaster and

Arti Jamwal, Coordinator of the host school.

The competition officiated by the technical penal including Gorav Kumar Dubey, Jasvinder Singh and Kiran Kumari.

The Results:

Semifinals: Under-19 Mix (460 kg): Unique International PS Beat Khalsa Club Nanak Nagar 2-0; JK Police Public School Miran Sahib beat APS Miran Sahib 2-1. Senior Mix (580 kg): Adarsh Club Miran Sahib beat Akhnoor Club 2-0; R.S. Pura Club beat Khalsa Club Nanak Nagar 2-0.

Quarterfinals: Under-17 Mix (460 kg): GHS Bhour Camp beat GHS Brij Nagar 2-0; APS Miran Sahib beat Roop Public School Bishnah 2-0; JK Police Public School Miran Sahib beat Adarsh Club Miran Sahib 2-0; Wazir Janki Nath beat Unique International 2-1.